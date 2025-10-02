A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) as it 5-day change was 2.49%

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.16% to $18.9, before settling in for the price of $18.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OSCR posted a 52-week range of $11.20-$22.78.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1438.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $222.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $189.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.32.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Oscar Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.77%, in contrast to 55.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22 ’25, this organization’s President of Technology & CTO sold 395,000 shares at the rate of 18.43, making the entire transaction reach 7,279,850 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 501,148.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1438.31% and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in the upcoming year.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oscar Health Inc (OSCR). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.07.

In the same vein, OSCR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

[Oscar Health Inc, OSCR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.80% While, its Average True Range was 55.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.08 that was lower than 1.09 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.