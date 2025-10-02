A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Pagerduty Inc (PD) as it 5-day change was 0.49%

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.27% at $16.31, before settling in for the price of $16.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PD posted a 52-week range of $13.69-$21.98.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.07%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.72.

Pagerduty Inc (PD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Pagerduty Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.74%, in contrast to 89.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 25 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 48 shares at the rate of 18.00, making the entire transaction reach 864 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,656,975.

Pagerduty Inc (PD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pagerduty Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.88% and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.07% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pagerduty Inc (PD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.13.

In the same vein, PD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pagerduty Inc (PD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.74 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.01% While, its Average True Range was 50.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Pagerduty Inc (PD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.49 that was lower than 0.60 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.