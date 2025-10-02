A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Quantum Corp (QMCO) as it 5-day change was 7.19%

As on Wednesday,Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.78% to $10.89, before settling in for the price of $9.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QMCO posted a 52-week range of $2.88-$90.64.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -51.81%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -51.81%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $145.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.56.

Quantum Corp (QMCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Quantum Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.20%, in contrast to 6.79% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 284 shares at the rate of 7.40, making the entire transaction reach 2,101 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,368. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21 ’25, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 179 for 9.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,727. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,971 in total.

Quantum Corp (QMCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quantum Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.86% and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in the upcoming year.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quantum Corp (QMCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54.

In the same vein, QMCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -20.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Corp (QMCO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Quantum Corp, QMCO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.69 million was better the volume of 1.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.53% While, its Average True Range was 66.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum Corp (QMCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.23 that was higher than 0.79 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.