A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) as it 5-day change was 14.81%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) set off with pace as it heaved 8.80% to $256.84, before settling in for the price of $236.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STX posted a 52-week range of $63.19-$236.51.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 12.31% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $211.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $179.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $122.22.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.46%, in contrast to 94.18% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16 ’25, Company’s EVP & CTO sold 377 for 211.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 79,645. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,238 in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.32% and is forecasted to reach 12.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.92, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 66.87.

In the same vein, STX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.77, a figure that is expected to reach 2.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, STX]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.14 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.26% While, its Average True Range was 86.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 9.33 that was higher than 4.98 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.