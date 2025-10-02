A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) as it 5-day change was 7.17%

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 0.96% to $3.14, before settling in for the price of $3.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STXS posted a 52-week range of $1.54-$3.17.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -25.52%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $285.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.26.

Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Stereotaxis Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.27%, in contrast to 45.39% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 38,000 shares at the rate of 1.81, making the entire transaction reach 68,780 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,299. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06 ’25, Company’s Director bought 23,299 for 1.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 42,171. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,066 in total.

Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.33% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 48.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.52% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Stereotaxis Inc (STXS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.99.

In the same vein, STXS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Stereotaxis Inc (STXS)

[Stereotaxis Inc, STXS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.30% While, its Average True Range was 78.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.12 that was higher than 0.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.