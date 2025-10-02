A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with ThredUp Inc (TDUP) as it 5-day change was -5.49%

As on Wednesday,ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) started slowly as it slid -5.19% to $8.96, before settling in for the price of $9.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TDUP posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$12.28.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.65%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.68.

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. ThredUp Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.06%, in contrast to 60.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 105,000 shares at the rate of 10.82, making the entire transaction reach 1,136,342 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 148,197.

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ThredUp Inc (TDUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 656.86.

In the same vein, TDUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ThredUp Inc (TDUP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ThredUp Inc, TDUP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.98 million was better the volume of 1.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.32% While, its Average True Range was 29.65.

Raw Stochastic average of ThredUp Inc (TDUP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.47 that was lower than 0.51 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.