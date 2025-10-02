A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) as it 5-day change was 1.52%

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE: VNCE) established initial surge of 0.30% at $3.35, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $3.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VNCE posted a 52-week range of $1.02-$6.89.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.19.

Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Vince Holding Corp industry. Vince Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 80.43%, in contrast to 6.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08 ’25, this organization’s Former 10% Owner sold 4,721 shares at the rate of 1.66, making the entire transaction reach 7,837 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 925,993. Preceding that transaction, on May 07 ’25, Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 7,641 for 1.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,448. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,339 in total.

Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vince Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.53% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE: VNCE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vince Holding Corp (VNCE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.95.

In the same vein, VNCE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vince Holding Corp (VNCE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Vince Holding Corp, VNCE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.72% While, its Average True Range was 63.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.41 that was higher than 0.15 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.