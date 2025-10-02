A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) as it 5-day change was -12.94%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) flaunted slowness of -4.89% at $1.75, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UP posted a 52-week range of $0.74-$3.50.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 43.68%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 78.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $698.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $425.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9610, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5054.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Wheels Up Experience Inc industry. Wheels Up Experience Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.06%, in contrast to 51.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 11 ’25, this organization’s Chief Sales Officer sold 9,904 shares at the rate of 2.18, making the entire transaction reach 21,591 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,050,469.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wheels Up Experience Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 78.81% and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in the upcoming year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60.

In the same vein, UP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Wheels Up Experience Inc, UP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.46% While, its Average True Range was 34.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.2212 that was higher than 0.1951 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.