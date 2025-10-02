A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) as it 5-day change was 6.00%

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 1.62% at $34.44, before settling in for the price of $33.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZLAB posted a 52-week range of $23.70-$44.34.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -3.16%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.34.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Zai Lab Limited ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.08%, in contrast to 37.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10 ’25, this organization’s insider bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 28.91, making the entire transaction reach 289,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 86,604. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18 ’25, Company’s insider sold 6,641 for 36.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 240,643. This particular insider is now the holder of 76,604 in total.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.65% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.96.

In the same vein, ZLAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.45 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.94 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.41% While, its Average True Range was 63.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.88 that was lower than 1.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.