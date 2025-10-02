Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.02

Abpro Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ABP) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 0.13% at $0.22, before settling in for the price of $0.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABP posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$13.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2403, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5505.

Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Abpro Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.65%, in contrast to 1.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 31 ’25, this organization’s CEO and Chairman bought 72,035 shares at the rate of 0.28, making the entire transaction reach 20,170 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 718,512. Preceding that transaction, on May 19 ’25, Company’s CEO and Chairman bought 16,200 for 0.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,212. This particular insider is now the holder of 146,477 in total.

Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abpro Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ABP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.15.

In the same vein, ABP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44.

Technical Analysis of Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Abpro Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ABP), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.42 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.08% While, its Average True Range was 51.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0251 that was lower than 0.0309 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.