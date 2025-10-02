Accenture plc (ACN) last month performance of -4.86% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.17% to $243.71, before settling in for the price of $246.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACN posted a 52-week range of $229.40-$398.35.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.01% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $622.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $621.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $151.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $251.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $308.33.

Accenture plc (ACN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Accenture plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.26%, in contrast to 80.36% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 11 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer-EMEA sold 500 shares at the rate of 282.34, making the entire transaction reach 141,171 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,283. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 11 ’25, Company’s Chair and CEO sold 2,251 for 282.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 635,789. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,109 in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.62% and is forecasted to reach 14.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.01% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Accenture plc (ACN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.05, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.96.

In the same vein, ACN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.15, a figure that is expected to reach 3.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

[Accenture plc, ACN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.00% While, its Average True Range was 51.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Accenture plc (ACN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.35 that was higher than 5.71 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.