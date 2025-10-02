Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) volume hits 0.39 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRV) remained unchanged to $1.81, before settling in for the price of $1.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACRV posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$8.74.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -74.96%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -74.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4404, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.9220.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Acrivon Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.07%, in contrast to 48.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 30 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 437,881 shares at the rate of 1.41, making the entire transaction reach 617,412 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,403,025. Preceding that transaction, on May 01 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 298,886 for 1.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 400,507. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,104,139 in total.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.77% and is forecasted to reach -2.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -74.96% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.31.

In the same vein, ACRV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Acrivon Therapeutics Inc, ACRV]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.51 million was inferior to the volume of 0.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.81% While, its Average True Range was 70.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1136 that was higher than 0.1051 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.