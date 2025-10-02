Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) latest performance of 0.00% is not what was on cards

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) started the day on Wednesday, remained unchanged at $4.0, before settling in for the price of $4.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADCT posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$4.07.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 1.38% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $450.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.32.

Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Adc Therapeutics SA’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.64%, in contrast to 58.97% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11 ’24, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 3.04, making the entire transaction reach 304,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,666,731. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 11 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner bought 100,000 for 3.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 304,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,145,712 in total.

Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adc Therapeutics SA’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.25% and is forecasted to reach -1.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.38% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.83.

In the same vein, ADCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.24 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.67% While, its Average True Range was 73.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.20 that was lower than 0.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.