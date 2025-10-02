Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.23 million

As on Wednesday,Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.81% to $61.9, before settling in for the price of $61.4 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAP posted a 52-week range of $28.89-$70.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 691.76%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.39.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Advance Auto Parts Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.17%, in contrast to 129.83% institutional ownership.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 691.76% and is forecasted to reach 2.84 in the upcoming year.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42.

In the same vein, AAP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Advance Auto Parts Inc, AAP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.54 million was lower the volume of 2.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.38% While, its Average True Range was 54.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.34 that was lower than 2.45 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.