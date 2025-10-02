Aemetis Inc (AMTX) volume hits 0.52 million: A New Opening for Investors

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 0.89% to $2.27, before settling in for the price of $2.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMTX posted a 52-week range of $1.22-$4.73.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.79%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.79%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $143.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.21.

Aemetis Inc (AMTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Aemetis Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.02%, in contrast to 15.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 26,452 shares at the rate of 2.53, making the entire transaction reach 67,016 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 208,518.

Aemetis Inc (AMTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.59% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year.

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aemetis Inc (AMTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64.

In the same vein, AMTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aemetis Inc (AMTX)

[Aemetis Inc, AMTX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.61% While, its Average True Range was 43.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Aemetis Inc (AMTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.17 that was higher than 0.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.