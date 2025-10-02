Alcoa Corp (AA) EPS is poised to hit 0.15 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) established initial surge of 2.92% at $33.85, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $32.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AA posted a 52-week range of $21.53-$47.77.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 140.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $258.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $257.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.47.

Alcoa Corp (AA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Alcoa Corp industry. Alcoa Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.43%, in contrast to 78.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 22 ’24, this organization’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer sold 23,867 shares at the rate of 42.29, making the entire transaction reach 1,009,431 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 57,317.

Alcoa Corp (AA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 140.12% and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in the upcoming year.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alcoa Corp (AA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.68, and its Beta score is 2.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.06.

In the same vein, AA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alcoa Corp (AA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Alcoa Corp, AA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 5.96 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.51% While, its Average True Range was 62.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Alcoa Corp (AA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.13 that was higher than 1.04 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.