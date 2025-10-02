Alkermes plc (ALKS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.96M

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 2.17% to $30.65, before settling in for the price of $30.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALKS posted a 52-week range of $25.17-$36.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.13.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Alkermes plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.46%, in contrast to 102.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 3,333 shares at the rate of 31.95, making the entire transaction reach 106,489 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,542. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10 ’25, Company’s SVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 3,334 for 31.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 103,654. This particular insider is now the holder of 86,208 in total.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.62% and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in the upcoming year.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alkermes plc (ALKS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.71, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.54.

In the same vein, ALKS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alkermes plc (ALKS)

[Alkermes plc, ALKS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.87% While, its Average True Range was 70.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Alkermes plc (ALKS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.85 that was higher than 0.84 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.