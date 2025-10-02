American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) EPS growth this year is 86.21%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) set off with pace as it heaved 6.79% to $5.19, before settling in for the price of $4.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABAT posted a 52-week range of $0.73-$5.27.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.77% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.77%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $612.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.79.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Waste Management industry. American Battery Technology Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.33%, in contrast to 14.56% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 95,078 shares at the rate of 1.41, making the entire transaction reach 134,060 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 78,067. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Director sold 14,922 for 1.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,891. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,145 in total.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

American Battery Technology Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.21%.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Battery Technology Company (ABAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 142.81.

In the same vein, ABAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59.

Technical Analysis of American Battery Technology Company (ABAT)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Battery Technology Company, ABAT]. Its last 5-days volume of 13.77 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.91% While, its Average True Range was 77.47.

Raw Stochastic average of American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.49 that was higher than 0.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.