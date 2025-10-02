American Resources Corporation (AREC) Moves -2.96% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -2.96% at $2.62, before settling in for the price of $2.7 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AREC posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$3.33.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 29.31% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $221.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.06.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. American Resources Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.95%, in contrast to 9.64% institutional ownership.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Resources Corporation (AREC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 671.76.

In the same vein, AREC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Resources Corporation (AREC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.95 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.66% While, its Average True Range was 52.02.

Raw Stochastic average of American Resources Corporation (AREC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.29 that was higher than 0.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.