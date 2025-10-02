American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) volume hits 0.66 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.37% to $59.17, before settling in for the price of $59.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMSC posted a 52-week range of $13.98-$65.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.04.

American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. American Superconductor Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.36%, in contrast to 73.02% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08 ’25, Company’s Director sold 9,703 for 50.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 494,082. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,663 in total.

American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

American Superconductor Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.02% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year.

American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Superconductor Corp (AMSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $149.84, and its Beta score is 3.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 102.62.

In the same vein, AMSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Superconductor Corp (AMSC)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Superconductor Corp, AMSC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.95 million was inferior to the volume of 1.06 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.01% While, its Average True Range was 53.81.

Raw Stochastic average of American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.75 that was higher than 2.47 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.