Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.49 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.88% to $13.48, before settling in for the price of $13.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCUS posted a 52-week range of $6.50-$18.98.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -10.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.54.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Arcus Biosciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.53%, in contrast to 62.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,831 shares at the rate of 13.00, making the entire transaction reach 36,803 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,363.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.58% and is forecasted to reach -4.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.48.

In the same vein, RCUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.17, a figure that is expected to reach -1.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Arcus Biosciences Inc, RCUS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.84 million was inferior to the volume of 0.99 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.82% While, its Average True Range was 76.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.52 that was lower than 0.53 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.