Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) EPS is poised to hit -0.09 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 4.83% at $19.76, before settling in for the price of $18.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARQT posted a 52-week range of $8.03-$19.36.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.98%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.63.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.67%, in contrast to 98.63% institutional ownership.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.34% and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in the upcoming year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.99.

In the same vein, ARQT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.25% While, its Average True Range was 76.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.81 that was higher than 0.73 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.