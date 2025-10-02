Aura Minerals Inc (AUGO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $252.69K

Aura Minerals Inc (NASDAQ: AUGO) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.56% at $37.0, before settling in for the price of $37.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUGO posted a 52-week range of $11.01-$37.78.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 784.76%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.60.

Aura Minerals Inc (AUGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Aura Minerals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.85%, in contrast to 9.34% institutional ownership.

Aura Minerals Inc (AUGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 784.76% and is forecasted to reach 6.39 in the upcoming year.

Aura Minerals Inc (NASDAQ: AUGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aura Minerals Inc (AUGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.50.

In the same vein, AUGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aura Minerals Inc (AUGO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aura Minerals Inc (NASDAQ: AUGO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.74% While, its Average True Range was 71.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Aura Minerals Inc (AUGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.69 that was higher than 0.91 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.