AXT Inc (AXTI) 20 Days SMA touch 20.74%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) established initial surge of 9.35% at $4.91, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $4.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXTI posted a 52-week range of $1.13-$5.42.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -31.22%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -178.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $226.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.14.

AXT Inc (AXTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AXT Inc industry. AXT Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.73%, in contrast to 31.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 25 ’25, this organization’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 1.36, making the entire transaction reach 40,929 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,449,490.

AXT Inc (AXTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

AXT Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -178.95% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AXT Inc (AXTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.63.

In the same vein, AXTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AXT Inc (AXTI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AXT Inc, AXTI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.50% While, its Average True Range was 66.55.

Raw Stochastic average of AXT Inc (AXTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.43 that was higher than 0.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.