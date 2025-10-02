Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS) EPS is poised to hit -0.40 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (NASDAQ: BRNS) set off with pace as it heaved 19.60% to $1.5, before settling in for the price of $1.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRNS posted a 52-week range of $0.64-$2.92.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2685, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0538.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.77%, in contrast to 15.55% institutional ownership.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.55% and is forecasted to reach -1.31 in the upcoming year.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (NASDAQ: BRNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.99.

In the same vein, BRNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR, BRNS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.75 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.32% While, its Average True Range was 66.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1503 that was higher than 0.1486 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.