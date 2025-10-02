Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) volume hits 1.95 million: A New Opening for Investors

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) flaunted slowness of -0.58% at $24.13, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $24.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BEAM posted a 52-week range of $13.52-$35.25.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -20.88%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.88%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.54.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Beam Therapeutics Inc industry. Beam Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.73%, in contrast to 101.29% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 30 ’25, Company’s See Remark 1 sold 48,374 for 20.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 991,667. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,073,665 in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.07% and is forecasted to reach -4.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.88% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 40.50.

In the same vein, BEAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.51, a figure that is expected to reach -1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Beam Therapeutics Inc, BEAM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.19 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.10% While, its Average True Range was 64.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.39 that was higher than 1.14 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.