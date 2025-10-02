Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) recent quarterly performance of -35.47% is not showing the real picture

As on Wednesday,Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) got off with the flyer as it spiked 22.22% to $2.31, before settling in for the price of $1.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BYND posted a 52-week range of $1.23-$6.82.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -52.51%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $145.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.7400, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.2000.

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Beyond Meat Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.30%, in contrast to 44.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 25 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 492 shares at the rate of 2.86, making the entire transaction reach 1,407 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,701.

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.06% and is forecasted to reach -1.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -52.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beyond Meat Inc (BYND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48.

In the same vein, BYND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Beyond Meat Inc, BYND], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 20.77 million was better the volume of 3.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.13% While, its Average True Range was 42.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.2600 that was higher than 0.2000 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.