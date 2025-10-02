Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) plunge -1.14% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 1.75% at $1.74, before settling in for the price of $1.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNGO posted a 52-week range of $1.50-$28.14.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 40.63%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 91.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.0876, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.0225.

Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. Bionano Genomics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.54%, in contrast to 9.67% institutional ownership.

Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 91.90% and is forecasted to reach -3.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 75.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.63% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62.

In the same vein, BNGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -44.85, a figure that is expected to reach -2.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.58 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.66% While, its Average True Range was 28.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1900 that was lower than 0.2190 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.