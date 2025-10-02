Blink Charging Co (BLNK) last month volatility was 9.21%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 10.37% to $1.81, before settling in for the price of $1.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLNK posted a 52-week range of $0.63-$2.32.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -39.82%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.82%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $189.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1629, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0580.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry. Blink Charging Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.21%, in contrast to 20.34% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 05 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 21,000 shares at the rate of 1.02, making the entire transaction reach 21,525 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 193,857. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 05 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 6,000 for 1.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,144. This particular insider is now the holder of 123,230 in total.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.09% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 47.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -39.82% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blink Charging Co (BLNK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.81.

In the same vein, BLNK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

[Blink Charging Co, BLNK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.87% While, its Average True Range was 74.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Blink Charging Co (BLNK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1417 that was higher than 0.0803 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.