Bloom Energy Corp (BE) PE Ratio stood at $19189.36: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on Wednesday,Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.65% to $90.19, before settling in for the price of $84.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BE posted a 52-week range of $9.02-$86.89.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 45.46%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.46%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $233.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $213.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.04.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Bloom Energy Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.91%, in contrast to 89.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 2,474 shares at the rate of 70.47, making the entire transaction reach 174,343 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 106,374. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16 ’25, Company’s Chief Operations Officer sold 400 for 71.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 28,464. This particular insider is now the holder of 231,965 in total.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.13% and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 88.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 45.46% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bloom Energy Corp (BE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19189.36, and its Beta score is 3.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 518.28.

In the same vein, BE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bloom Energy Corp, BE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 16.65 million was better the volume of 8.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.45% While, its Average True Range was 74.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Bloom Energy Corp (BE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.63 that was higher than 2.60 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.