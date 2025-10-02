Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) is predicted to post EPS of 0.07 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) set off with pace as it heaved 4.09% to $2.8, before settling in for the price of $2.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BORR posted a 52-week range of $1.55-$5.71.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $236.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $210.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $745.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.54.

Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. Borr Drilling Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.51%, in contrast to 63.24% institutional ownership.

Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.54% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.81, and its Beta score is 1.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75.

In the same vein, BORR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Borr Drilling Ltd, BORR]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.63 million was inferior to the volume of 5.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.20% While, its Average True Range was 42.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.13 that was lower than 0.14 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.