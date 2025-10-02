Boundless Bio Inc (BOLD) EPS is poised to hit -0.58 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Boundless Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) started the day on Wednesday, remained unchanged at $1.23, before settling in for the price of $1.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BOLD posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$3.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1607, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5791.

Boundless Bio Inc (BOLD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Boundless Bio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.25%, in contrast to 38.24% institutional ownership.

Boundless Bio Inc (BOLD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Boundless Bio Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.55% and is forecasted to reach -2.43 in the upcoming year.

Boundless Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Boundless Bio Inc (BOLD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.08.

In the same vein, BOLD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Boundless Bio Inc (BOLD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Boundless Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.00% While, its Average True Range was 77.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Boundless Bio Inc (BOLD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0483 that was lower than 0.0704 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.