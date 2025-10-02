Brazil Potash Corp (GRO) last month performance of 51.16% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Brazil Potash Corp (AMEX: GRO) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -3.35% at $2.6, before settling in for the price of $2.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRO posted a 52-week range of $1.25-$15.00.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -18.07% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $104.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.11.

Brazil Potash Corp (GRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. Brazil Potash Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.86%, in contrast to 2.63% institutional ownership.

Brazil Potash Corp (GRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brazil Potash Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.88% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

Brazil Potash Corp (AMEX: GRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brazil Potash Corp (GRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.09.

In the same vein, GRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brazil Potash Corp (GRO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Brazil Potash Corp (AMEX: GRO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.62 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.28% While, its Average True Range was 50.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Brazil Potash Corp (GRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was higher than 0.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.