BTCS Inc (BTCS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.32

As on Wednesday,BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.38% to $5.09, before settling in for the price of $4.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTCS posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$8.49.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 40.99%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -425.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $244.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.06.

BTCS Inc (BTCS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. BTCS Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.89%, in contrast to 2.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18 ’25, this organization’s CEO sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 4.77, making the entire transaction reach 238,635 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,579,506. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 14 ’25, Company’s CEO sold 50,000 for 4.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 206,735. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,629,506 in total.

BTCS Inc (BTCS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

BTCS Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -425.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BTCS Inc (BTCS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 32.52.

In the same vein, BTCS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BTCS Inc (BTCS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BTCS Inc, BTCS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.01 million was lower the volume of 3.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.46% While, its Average True Range was 65.01.

Raw Stochastic average of BTCS Inc (BTCS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.32 that was lower than 0.45 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.