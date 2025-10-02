Cadiz Inc (CDZI) EPS growth this year is 145.28%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -6.99% at $4.39, before settling in for the price of $4.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDZI posted a 52-week range of $2.13-$5.68.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 13.89% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 145.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $360.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.63.

Cadiz Inc (CDZI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. Cadiz Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.99%, in contrast to 42.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 05 ’24, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 2,070,000 shares at the rate of 3.34, making the entire transaction reach 6,913,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,783,965.

Cadiz Inc (CDZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 145.28% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cadiz Inc (CDZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.92.

In the same vein, CDZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cadiz Inc (CDZI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.12 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.46% While, its Average True Range was 55.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Cadiz Inc (CDZI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.29 that was higher than 0.18 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.