Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) 20 Days SMA touch -0.50%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.98% to $25.95, before settling in for the price of $27.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CZR posted a 52-week range of $21.40-$45.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $208.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $195.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.21.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Caesars Entertainment Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.11%, in contrast to 106.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 27.00, making the entire transaction reach 108,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,255. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03 ’25, Company’s Director bought 1,850 for 33.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,716. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,392 in total.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.15% and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in the upcoming year.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.50.

In the same vein, CZR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Caesars Entertainment Inc, CZR]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.89 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.0 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.01% While, its Average True Range was 46.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.08 that was higher than 0.99 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.