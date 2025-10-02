Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) volume hits 19.96 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Wednesday,Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) started slowly as it slid -5.48% to $1.38, before settling in for the price of $1.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CGC posted a 52-week range of $0.77-$5.80.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 32.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 88.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $311.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $309.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $430.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3398, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5499.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Canopy Growth Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.93%, in contrast to 6.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 15,677 shares at the rate of 1.58, making the entire transaction reach 24,770 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 103,387. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 29 ’25, Company’s Director sold 2,216 for 1.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,501. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,464 in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 88.49% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 69.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.18.

In the same vein, CGC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Canopy Growth Corporation, CGC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 41.43 million was better the volume of 12.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.93% While, its Average True Range was 48.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1014 that was lower than 0.1208 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.