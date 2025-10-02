Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) EPS is poised to hit -0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) started the day on Wednesday, remained unchanged at $1.07, before settling in for the price of $1.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRDL posted a 52-week range of $0.77-$2.24.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $89.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1731, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2078.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 7.86% institutional ownership.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.25% and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.46.

In the same vein, CRDL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.05 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.02% While, its Average True Range was 43.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0584 that was lower than 0.0897 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.