Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) latest performance of 0.02% is not what was on cards

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 0.02% to $57.5, before settling in for the price of $57.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CELH posted a 52-week range of $21.10-$63.50.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 54.27% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 143.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $257.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.97.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Celsius Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.15%, in contrast to 65.56% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 03 ’25, this organization’s Chief Supply Chain Officer sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 60.93, making the entire transaction reach 456,975 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,550.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Celsius Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 143.72% and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 59.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.27% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $158.53, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 70.35.

In the same vein, CELH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

[Celsius Holdings Inc, CELH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.47% While, its Average True Range was 60.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.95 that was higher than 1.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.