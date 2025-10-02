Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) is predicted to post EPS of 0.09 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) started the day on Wednesday, remained unchanged at $9.92, before settling in for the price of $9.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBR posted a 52-week range of $5.45-$10.02.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.09%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.98 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.18.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.09% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.23, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.69.

In the same vein, EBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.55 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.33% While, its Average True Range was 78.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.19 that was higher than 0.15 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.