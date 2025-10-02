Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) last month performance of 43.70% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Cg Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -2.04% at $39.46, before settling in for the price of $40.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CGON posted a 52-week range of $14.80-$40.53.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.28.

Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Cg Oncology Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.24%, in contrast to 77.36% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 40.09, making the entire transaction reach 200,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 29 ’25, Company’s Director sold 12,755 for 39.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 499,868. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cg Oncology Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.38% and is forecasted to reach -2.37 in the upcoming year.

Cg Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cg Oncology Inc (CGON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5470.42.

In the same vein, CGON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cg Oncology Inc (CGON)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cg Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGON), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.73 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.99 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.54% While, its Average True Range was 72.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.74 that was higher than 1.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.