Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) 20 Days SMA touch 10.09%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Wednesday,Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO) started slowly as it slid -1.27% to $1.56, before settling in for the price of $1.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCO posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$1.69.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 20.67%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 129.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $496.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $369.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $775.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2656, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2292.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.62%, in contrast to 67.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 13,000,000 shares at the rate of 1.13, making the entire transaction reach 14,710,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,197,491. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,631,555 for 1.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,261,335. This particular insider is now the holder of 54,197,491 in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 129.75% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 52.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.67% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45.

In the same vein, CCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, CCO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.53 million was lower the volume of 2.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.79% While, its Average True Range was 67.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0829 that was higher than 0.0629 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.