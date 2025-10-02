Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) volume hits 3.02 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Wednesday,Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.85% to $1.51, before settling in for the price of $1.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CGTX posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$3.83.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -16.44%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $133.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6033, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7652.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.61%, in contrast to 5.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 31 ’25, this organization’s CEO & President bought 38,851 shares at the rate of 0.77, making the entire transaction reach 30,001 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,851.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.54.

In the same vein, CGTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cognition Therapeutics Inc, CGTX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.25 million was lower the volume of 4.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.94% While, its Average True Range was 45.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.2314 that was higher than 0.1526 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.