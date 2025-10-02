Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.01 million

Coherus Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) flaunted slowness of -1.22% at $1.62, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHRS posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$2.43.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -27.36%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -702.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $188.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1996, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0762.

Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Coherus Oncology Inc industry. Coherus Oncology Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.07%, in contrast to 46.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 99,988 shares at the rate of 0.74, making the entire transaction reach 73,881 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coherus Oncology Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -702.46% and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in the upcoming year.

Coherus Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32.

In the same vein, CHRS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Coherus Oncology Inc, CHRS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.63 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.59% While, its Average True Range was 62.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1187 that was higher than 0.0719 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.