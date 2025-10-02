Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) volume hits 8.8 million: A New Opening for Investors

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) established initial surge of 2.57% at $346.17, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $337.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COIN posted a 52-week range of $142.58-$444.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $207.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $88.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $326.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $273.72.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Coinbase Global Inc industry. Coinbase Global Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.29%, in contrast to 52.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,675 shares at the rate of 322.24, making the entire transaction reach 1,506,480 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,220. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,742 for 322.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 561,307. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,226 in total.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.27% and is forecasted to reach 7.39 in the upcoming year.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coinbase Global Inc (COIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.49, and its Beta score is 3.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.67.

In the same vein, COIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.34, a figure that is expected to reach 1.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Coinbase Global Inc, COIN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 11.09 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.15% While, its Average True Range was 64.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.85 that was lower than 15.10 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.