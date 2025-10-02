Comscore Inc (SCOR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.20

Comscore Inc (NASDAQ: SCOR) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.18% to $8.54, before settling in for the price of $8.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCOR posted a 52-week range of $4.39-$10.18.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 31.98%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 290.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.00.

Comscore Inc (SCOR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Comscore Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.47%, in contrast to 29.09% institutional ownership.

Comscore Inc (SCOR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

Comscore Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 290.99% and is forecasted to reach 4.42 in the upcoming year.

Comscore Inc (NASDAQ: SCOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Comscore Inc (SCOR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12.

In the same vein, SCOR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -17.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Comscore Inc (SCOR)

[Comscore Inc, SCOR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.16% While, its Average True Range was 71.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Comscore Inc (SCOR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.51 that was higher than 0.42 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.