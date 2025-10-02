CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) volume hits 1.95 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) set off with pace as it heaved 2.08% to $66.16, before settling in for the price of $64.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRSP posted a 52-week range of $30.04-$71.13.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.12.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.33%, in contrast to 77.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,081 shares at the rate of 58.15, making the entire transaction reach 760,660 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 207,004. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 06 ’25, Company’s Director bought 20,000 for 57.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,140,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,000 in total.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.12% and is forecasted to reach -4.16 in the upcoming year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 158.14.

In the same vein, CRSP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.42, a figure that is expected to reach -1.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Going through the that latest performance of [CRISPR Therapeutics AG, CRSP]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.08 million was inferior to the volume of 2.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.34% While, its Average True Range was 74.42.

Raw Stochastic average of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.06 that was higher than 2.70 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.