Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) latest performance of 1.60% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) set off with pace as it heaved 1.60% to $55.84, before settling in for the price of $54.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYTK posted a 52-week range of $29.31-$59.39.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -20.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.16.

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cytokinetics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 114.14% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 01 ’25, Company’s President & CEO sold 5,000 for 55.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 275,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 368,108 in total.

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.88% and is forecasted to reach -5.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 77.93.

In the same vein, CYTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.12, a figure that is expected to reach -1.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cytokinetics Inc, CYTK]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.31 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.19% While, its Average True Range was 75.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.33 that was higher than 1.70 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.