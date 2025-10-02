CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Moves 5.02% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on Wednesday,CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.02% to $3.35, before settling in for the price of $3.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTMX posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$3.28.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -88.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $552.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.54.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.58%, in contrast to 65.38% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,614 shares at the rate of 2.69, making the entire transaction reach 28,540 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 226,271. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,641 for 2.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,841. This particular insider is now the holder of 199,385 in total.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -88.49% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.86, and its Beta score is 2.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.92.

In the same vein, CTMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CytomX Therapeutics Inc, CTMX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.26 million was better the volume of 3.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.70% While, its Average True Range was 86.93.

Raw Stochastic average of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.22 that was higher than 0.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.