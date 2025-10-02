Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) surge 10.61% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 2.69% to $14.91, before settling in for the price of $14.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNLI posted a 52-week range of $10.57-$33.33.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -4.46% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.46%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $145.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.19.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Denali Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.52%, in contrast to 94.44% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12 ’25, this organization’s COFO and Secretary sold 2,937 shares at the rate of 13.58, making the entire transaction reach 39,884 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 242,346. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12 ’25, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 2,937 for 13.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,884. This particular insider is now the holder of 217,391 in total.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.57% and is forecasted to reach -2.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.46% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.27.

In the same vein, DNLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

[Denali Therapeutics Inc, DNLI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.49% While, its Average True Range was 65.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.72 that was higher than 0.72 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.